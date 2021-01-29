WALLA WALLA, Wash - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office said the FBI is investigating after bomb threat was called into the Walla Walla regional airport on Friday.
Deputies said airport employees reported to local law enforcement a caller was asking for money or a device would detonate at a controlled time.
The building and surrounding area was evacuated. Various federal agencies were notified and officials from TSA, WSP Bomb Squad, and surrounding law and fire departments responded.
Around 2:30 P.M. The threat was not deemed credible by law enforcement, The building was searched and the area deemed safe.
This threat is identical to others which have been received around the country. This was confirmed by TSA all the way up their chain of command to Washington DC.
For follow up on this incident please contact the FBI at 1-206-622-0460.