WAPATO, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the FBI is investigating a triple homicide.
Deputies say the suspect is an enrolled tribal member.
Police were called to the 500 block of Columbia Street around 5:00 p.m. Monday.
Since it happened on tribal land, the FBI will handle the case but has not released any information.
Witnesses at the scene told us they saw the driver of a truck chasing a car when the truck crashed into the car and the driver started shooting.
The suspect ran off and is still on the loose.