SEATTLE, Wash.-The FBI field office in Seattle is searching for a wanted man with ties to Spokane who is considered armed and dangerous.
Volodimyr Pigida,49, was found guilty in western Washington of 26 felony counts, including fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy stemming from a Ponzi scheme he ran with his wife.
According to the FBI Pigida defrauded thousands of victims of over $11 million while operating an email scheme called "Trend Sound Promoter." Pigida and his wife reportedly used the company's accounts to purchase homes, cars and a yacht.
A warrant has been issued for Pigida's arrest after he failed to appear at a sentencing hearing on August 4.
Pigida is 6'2" tall, weighs between 240-250 pounds and has blue eyes. His hair is white/blonde or he may have shaved his head according to the FBI.
The FBI says Pigida has ties to or may try to visit Spokane, or South Florida, he also has ties in Ukraine. Anyone who sees Pigida or who has any information on this case is asked to contact the nearest FBI Office or U.S. Embassy.
