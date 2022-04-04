FBI offering $10,000 for information regarding commercial aircraft laser incidents

SEATTLE, WA - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the people responsible for pointing lasers at aircraft around Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Since January, SeaTac Airport has experienced a large increase of laser incidents involving airplanes flying in.
Pilots landing at the airport have experienced a green laser illuminating and tracking the cockpit of their aircraft while on approach to land at SeaTac.
As of March 9, 2022, over 100 separate incidents involving lasers have been documented by aircraft around SeaTac.
Neighborhoods, where incidents have been reported, include SeaTac, South Park, Highland Park, White Center, Burien, Normandy Park, and Des Moines.
Some of the issues with lasers are if they are pointed at an aircraft they can interfere with landing and can increase the risk of injury to the flight crew, passengers, and people in the local area.
If you have any information concerning the individuals responsible for these laser strikes, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy, or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online.
