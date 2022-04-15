FBI searching for suspects who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. -
Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old girl is dead following the shooting near Toppenish on Wednesday.
YCSO deputies responded to a call about shots fired at a home on the 700 block of Nation Rd. around 4 p.m.
Deputies said they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until an ambulance took her to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
FBI spokesman Steve Bernd says the girl died at the hospital shortly after she arrived.
Bernd says the FBI is investigating the shooting because the girl and the suspects involved are Yakama Nation citizens and the shooting happened on the Yakama Reservation.
Bernd said the FBI is looking for multiple suspects, but did not release information on who exactly they are looking for.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has scheduled an autopsy for the girl but her name will not be released until the family has been notified of her death.
The FBI asks anyone with information to call (509) 453-4859 or reach out through tips.fbi.gov.
The previous article is attached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.