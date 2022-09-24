YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department.

A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned away. The closure is in order to give the FBI space to search for Lucian, according to YPD. The FBI brought a dive team from the east coast that is searching the pond and lake.

The park is tentatively closed September 25. YPD told NBC Right Now it appreciates the support from the community.