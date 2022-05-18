FBI Task Force focusing on violent crime in Yakima makes several arrests

YAKIMA, Wash. —
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref announced numerous indictments following a crackdown on violent crime, gang and drug activity in Yakima County, including several on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. The indictments are from a federal Grand Jury.
“These arrests demonstrate how critical it is for law enforcement to work together,” said Waldref. “By combining the resources of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement through focused investigation and prosecution, we are able to do more to make communities in Eastern Washington safe and strong. The indictments announced today send a clear message that our community will not tolerate drug trafficking and violence.”
Marcelo Anthony Benson, 25-year-old from Wapato was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The Yakama Nation member is currently serving time in state prison on other charges.
Dennis William Chapman, 62-year-old from Toppenish, was charged with two counts of methamphetamine distribution over 50 grams. He was arrested on May 17.
Joseph Wade Clark, 45-year-old from Yakima, was charged with two counts of methamphetamine distribution over 50 grams. He is currently at the Yakima County Jail for other charges.
Nicholas Medelez, 33-year-old from Yakima, was charged with three counts of methamphetamine distribution. He was arrested on May 17.
Sergio Hernan Mendoza, 47-year-old from Sunnyside, was charged with two counts of methamphetamine distribution over 50 grams. He was arrested May 17.
Tiare Aqua Leilani Miller, 34-year-old from Toppenish, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was arrested on May 17.
Raymond Holt, 75-year-old from Wapato, was charged with the abusive sexual contact of an enrolled Yakama Nation member. He was arrested on May 18.
Authorities are looking for other fugitives that were indicted. This includes an FBI Task Force in Yakima that has been investigating the violent crime for several years. The task force aims to “disrupt gang activity, weapons trafficking, narcotics distribution, and to eradicate violent crime in Eastern Washington.”
“The opioid epidemic devastating our region is closely linked with an increase in violent crime,” said Waldref. “The uptick in violence has hit Native American communities especially hard. Native Americans experience some of the highest rates of violence in our country. The FBI Task Force – which focuses its efforts to protect our community from drug trafficking, gang members, violent offenders, and felons who possess firearms – reflects the United States’ commitment to addressing the causes and symptoms of the increased violence in Native American communities and elsewhere.”
