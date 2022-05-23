FCSO & ACSO share information with a K-9 unit about D.A.R.E. to students
DARE completion

KAHLOTUS, WA - Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Adam's County Sheriff's Office visited Kahlotus School District sharing information about the D.A.R.E. prevention program. 

D.A.R.E. is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.

ACSO brought their K-9 unit, Nado.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said, "It has been a grueling (fun) few weeks learning from Deputy Bolanos about resisting and being drug-free. Completing the DARE program is an exciting time for many. Having a special guest like Nado showing off his K9 skills was a blast!"

FCSO said they enjoy teaching the D.A.R.E. program and they are looking forward to continuing it next school year. 

 