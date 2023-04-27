FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating an accidental shooting that injured an orchard worker this morning.
A .22 caliber bullet hit the worker in the face while working on Martindale Road. The incident is believed to be an accident and there is no danger to the public. The bullet was removed at the hospital and the worker suffered a minor face injury.
FCSO is reminding the public of the four basic safety rules of firearms if you are target shooting or hunting.
- Always treat guns as if they were loaded.
- Don't put your finger on the trigger until your sights are on target.
- Know what is between you and your target and what is beyond the target. Have a backstop than can stop the bullet.
- Keep firearms pointed away from anything that you don't want to destroy.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch (509) 628-0333 and reference case FCSO23006148.
