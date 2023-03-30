FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies recently recovered a carful of stolen mail taken from residents in west Pasco.
According to the FCSO the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of mail theft and a search warrant was obtained for the car. A search of the car turned up mail connected to 27 different addresses.
The recovered mail was sorted and organized at the Sheriff's Office and Deputies are in the process of returning it to its rightful owners.
The suspect will be charged with felony counts of possessing stolen mail according to the FCSO.
