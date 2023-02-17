FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a disturbance with a weapon call aboard an Amtrak train at US 395 and Sagemoor Rd on February 16.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) police informed the Deputies that the male suspect appeared to be intoxicated and that he was threatening other passengers with a knife.
When Deputies boarded the train the suspect had barricaded himself in the bathroom according to the FCSO.
Pasco Police also responded to the call and the suspect eventually came out of the bathroom and was taken into custody. According to the FCSO he was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of 3 counts of 2nd degree assault.
