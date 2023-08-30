FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam involving the caller identifying as a member of the Sheriff's Office.
According to the FCSO several residents have reported a scam where someone calls and demands payment for missed jury duty. The caller is using the name of an actual Deputy or employee of the FCSO and is asking for payment in Bitcoin, PayPal, CashApp, or gift cards.
The FCSO is reminding residents that they will never call and ask for money. If you are ever uncertain during a call don't give out any personal information and if you think it may be a scam please hang up and call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 to speak with an on-duty deputy.
