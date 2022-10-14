MESA, Wash.-
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious circumstance call around 7:40 p.m. on October, 14, in Mesa.
A caller reported 4 males in a dark SUV knocking on doors and offering to perform roof inspections. The caller found the offer suspicious since it was dark out and reported it.
The FCSO encourages anyone who is offered suspicious services or services at odd hours of the day, to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
