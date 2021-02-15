Feb.16th School Closures & Delays

School Closures
Athena-Weston SD: In-Person Instruction Closed
Christ the King Parish/School: Closed but operating remotely, No preschool. In order to allow adequate time for snow removal and de-icing. K-8 will transition to virtual instruction for Tuesday, February 16th.
College Place SD: All College Place Public Schools classes and programs have moved to remote learning. No Preschool. No food services will be available. See CPPS.org for further details.
Dixie SD: Closed but operating remotely. Remote learning for Feb 16th
Echo SD: In-Person Instruction and Online Classes Closed
Hermiston SD: Effective Tomorrow - Tue Feb 16th
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed but operating remotely
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed. No Patriot Club
Milton-Freewater Unified SD: Closed to On-Site Instruction (Limited In-Person Instruction) & will have Online Learning ONLY
North Franklin SD: Closed but operating remotely. No food service.
Starbuck SD: Closed. Due to adverse weather conditions school is closed.
Touchet SD: Touchet School District is canceling AM classes tomorrow morning. No AM food service.
Washtucna SD: Students will be remote learning tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th due to weather conditions. Students please check your email and google classroom for google meet links and meeting times. No meals will be served.
School Delays
Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late. Daycare 8:30, k4 k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1-3, Jr. High 10:15, elementary 10:30, New registration 10:15
Kahlotus SD: 2 Hours Late
Paterson SD: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer Route morning pick up at 100 Circles only
Prescott SD: 2 Hours Late. Student pick up and drop off times, staff arrivals and the start of school will be 2 hours later than usual. Breakfast will not be served.
Walla Walla SD: Modified Learning Day (Distance Learning) - No Meal Services.
Waitsburg SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool