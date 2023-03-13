After stiff competition and fast-rising prices—approximately 40% in a two-year span—the residential housing market began cooling over the second half of 2022 and beginning of 2023. Those high prices, inflation in other sectors, and declines in the stock market have made it more difficult for buyers to build up the savings needed to buy a home, and rising interest rates have increased costs to borrow. Combined, these factors have slowed the market considerably, resulting in decelerated price growth and fewer home sales. Some markets, however, have proved resilient against the decline. To identify locations where the housing market stayed hot in 2022, researchers developed a composite score using key indicators from Redfin, then ranked cities and states accordingly.