TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities Association of Realtors has released housing numbers for February for the region including Richland, West Richland, Pasco, Kennewick, Basin City, Benton City, Burbank, Connell, Finley, Kahlotus, Kiona, Mesa, Paterson, Plymouth and Wallula.
February 2023 housing numbers according to the TCAR:
- Average sold price: $452,100.
- Median sold price: $435,000.
- Total number of homes sold: 197.
- Average days on the market: 54.
- Total active listings: 525.
- Pending residential listings: 288.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.