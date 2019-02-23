TRI-CITIES, WA - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.

Dr. Amardeep Mann a cardiologist with Lourdes Health says a major misconception is that women don't have heart disease and it's only a problem for men.

Another common misconception is people only get chest pain associated with heart disease. Atypical features include shortness of breath, dizziness and fatigue.

Risks for heart disease includes age, smoking, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

Smoking cessation can reduce the risk for heart disease by 50%. Maintaining your cholesterol, diabetes, blood pressure and also having an active lifestyle by exercising 30 minutes a day can also help reduce the risk for heart disease.