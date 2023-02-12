February is National Pet Dental Month and it's commonly overlooked in dogs and cats

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Pet Emergency Service shares some ways to keep an eye on pets' teeth this National Pet Dental Health Month.
Just like human teeth, your pets' teeth can break and get infected. But they can also get jaw fractures.
Jaw fractures can lead to pain and discomfort in our furry friends and eventually leading to the possibility of not being able to eat and/or drink correctly.
YPES says a way to prevent that from happening is to avoid letting them chew on any bones, sticks, rocks, cow hooves, ice cubes and other hard toys or treats.
Soft chew toys are help keep their teeth healthy.
Another tip, check on you furry friend's teeth from time to time. Checking for any signs of bleeding gums, chipped teeth or and wounds can help prevent an infection.
