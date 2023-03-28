OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Employment Security Department has released its monthly report on Washington's job market. The comprehensive report details the job market in Washington, how it compares to the country and the unemployment numbers by county throughout Washington.
According to the Employment Security Department's report Washington's economy added 15,300 jobs in February, however, the unemployment rate remained at 4.6%.
February 2023 unemployment rates for regional counties:
- Kittitas 8.6%
- Yakima 9.5%
- Benton 6.9%
- Franklin 9.1%
- Walla Walla 6.3%
January 2023 unemployment rates for regional counties:
- Kittitas 7.5%
- Yakima 9.7%
- Benton 6.4%
- Franklin 8.6%
- Walla Walla 5.8%
February 2022 unemployment rates for regional counties:
- Kittitas 6.9%
- Yakima 7.8%
- Benton 5.7%
- Franklin 7.5%
- Walla Walla 5.3%
January 2022 unemployment rates for regional counties:
- Kittitas 6.8%
- Yakima 8.5%
- Benton 6%
- Franklin 7.5%
- Walla Walla 5.5%
According to previous employment security department monthly reports the unemployment rate for regional counties in central and southeastern Washington are all higher as of February 2023 than they were in January and February of 2022. The unemployment rate in each county also remains above the state average of 4.6%.
