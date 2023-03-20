PASCO, Wash. - A biodiesel distribution hub is coming to the Tri-Cities thanks to a $3 million grant to Tidewater Terminal Company. The grant was approved by U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Patty Murray (D-WA).
The hub is part of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Program's goals to use agriculture products as renewable fuels and aid America's energy independence.
“Supplying homegrown fossil fuel alternatives to Washington state’s agriculture economy will help farmers meet their fuel needs while lowering their carbon footprint,” said Sen. Cantwell.
Tidewater will work with the HBIIP to install equipment to blend, store and distribute biodiesel fuel along Pasco's section of the Columbia River.
The use of biodiesel produces a lower level of carbon emissions and air pollution compared to petroleum-based fuels. The fuel is created from feedstocks that include soybean oil, animal fats and used cooking oil.
"This is going to lower costs, lower carbon emissions, and strengthen the local economy. This is a huge win for the entire Tri-Cities community," said Sen. Murray.
The facility plans to be opened in 2024.
