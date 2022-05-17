Federal judge orders injunction following harassment of University of Washington committee members

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON - A federal judge granted the University of Washington a motion for a preliminary injunction, which prevents UW from releasing personal information requested by animal right activists. This comes after research committee members said they were being harassed by animal rights activists.
U.S. District Judge Richard Jones granted the motion saying if released, the details could be used to intimidate or threaten committee members. Almost all the plaintiffs filed the lawsuit anonymously but they all serve on the UW Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC). This committee is required under federal law under the Animal Welfare Act for all institutions that conduct animal studies.
The committee is staffed with veterinarians, health research experts, non-scientists and unaffiliated members not employed by the university. Their job includes reviewing all university proposals for animal-based research, verify if the use of animals is appropriate and request research protocol adjustments as needed to make sure animals are treated humanely.
In February, five members of the UW committee asked the court to block People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals attempts to find out their identities and the names of over 70 others who either currently serve or previously served on the IACUC committee. PETA’s efforts also raised concerns for the plaintiffs because of alleged harassment and threats.
That same month, Judge Jones granted a temporary restraining order to the committee members. In April, Judge Jones granted a preliminary injunction that said “public disclosure of the requested records, likely to result in harassment, would violate their constitutional rights to freedom of expression and association.”
The Chair of the UW IACUC Committee Jane Sullivan, Ph.D., said she us glad the court sided with them.
“IACUC members across the country have a right to feel safe as they carry out their federally required and critically important work protecting animals while supporting biomedical research," Sullivan said.
Sullivan is the only person named on the lawsuit.
The court found an existing atmosphere of harassment and menacing actions by the animal rights groups and said it costs committee members their first amendment rights because they can't speak without fear of repercussion. Judge Jones stated this “unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury.”
PETA claimed the requested information was to make sure the university was meeting federal requirements but he court rejected that claim.
