SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal grand jury has charged Susen Ann Gorst, 34-year-old woman from Toppenish, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Gorst was being investigated for fentanyl dealing by the Yakama Nation Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The agencies started surveilling the El Corral Motel after allegations were made that Gorst sold fentanyl there, according to a criminal complaint from August 2021.
In July 2022, the DEA, YNPD, Homeland Security Investigations, Yakima Police Department and Toppenish Police Department searched her motel room. They found fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semiautomatic gun, according to a press release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref.
“When law enforcement and our communities come together, we are able to make tremendous strides toward addressing the opioid crisis,” said Waldref. “Our office has been prosecuting fentanyl cases vigorously – on the Yakama Nation and throughout Eastern Washington – as part of our ongoing efforts to build safer and stronger communities. Fentanyl is particularly lethal, and we are proactively working to prevent the tragedy it causes on a daily basis.”
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances Walker. An indictment is a federal charge, not a conviction, and Gorst will appear in court again.
