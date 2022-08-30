Federal program offers free land access to fourth-graders all year

PORTLAND, Ore. — With each new September 1, fourth-grade students across the country become eligible for Every Kid Outdoors, the federal program that offers fourth graders and their families a year of free access to National lands.

Fourth graders can do a short online activity to get individual passes. Pass access includes National Forests, National Parks and other public lands through August 31, 2023.

Additionally, fourth-grade teachers can download an education activity guide to go over with their students. They can then offer paper vouchers for students and families, which can be traded in for a plastic pass at any Forest Service office.

“Every Kid Outdoors is designed to get kids and their families to explore the outdoors and explore the incredible experiences that are available to them on public lands,” said Krystal Fleeger, the U.S. Forest Service’s PNW Region recreation fee specialist. “These passes are intentionally designed to belong to the fourth graders and can only be used when they are present. We want people to get out there and explore these places as a family.”

Kids begin to learn about the world around them and consider new ideas around ages 9-11, according to the U.S. Forest Service. This age group is reportedly more likely to form lasting connections to nature and history when they’re introduced to public lands and historic sites, which is why the program is aimed at fourth-graders.

“Public lands serve an important role. They’re living classrooms, and portals to lifelong learning about the natural and cultural history of forests, grasslands and other treasured places,” said Thea Garrett, the U.S. Forest Service’s PNW Region interim conservation education program manager. “Our hope is this program will help inspire the next generation to care for public lands, and to continue to steward these special places for the benefit of future generations.”