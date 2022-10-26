OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from Seattle Pacific University that would stop Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office from investigating reported discrimination by the administration.

Staff and students called for a total gutting of the school’s board of trustees in May after members voted to uphold school policies that prohibit employees from “engaging in same-sex sexual activity.” A press release from the office says multiple people then complained to the Office of the Attorney General, alleging the policies may violate civil rights in the state.

In response to the complaints, Ferguson reportedly sent a letter to SPU asking four questions about the policies. The university responded by filing a lawsuit, attempting to stop Ferguson’s office from investigating the policies. It was after this lawsuit that Ferguson confirmed the investigation, according to the press release.

“My office respects the religious views of all Washingtonians and the constitutional rights afforded to religious institutions,” said Ferguson. “As a person of faith, I share that view. Seattle Pacific University, however, is not above the law.”

Judge Robert Bryan granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit from SPU, saying SPU asked for a change in state law that cannot be done through federal courts.

“Instead of answering questions about its hiring process, the university filed a federal lawsuit arguing that it is above the law to such an extraordinary degree that my office cannot even send it a letter asking for information about its employment policies,” said Ferguson. “Today, a federal judge appropriately rejected that extreme position. It is our responsibility to uphold Washingtonians’ civil rights, and we plan to do that job.”

Given the ruling, Ferguson’s office will continue the investigation, according to the press release. Anyone who believes they experienced possible employment discrimination from SPU should contact the office’s Civil Right Division at civilrights@atg.wa.gov.