YAKIMA, WA - With the COVID-19 Federal Loan Forgiveness planned to end September 30th, recent graduates need to talk with their loan providers as soon as they can said Yakima Valley College (YVC) Financial Aid Director, Oscar Verduzco.
"If the student is communicating with the loan servicer, they're very likely to find an option," said Verduzco.
The 0 percent interest rate when paying back loans will also disappear.
Verduzco said he's worried a lot of his students aren't aware of the deadline. With 17 percent of the student body at YVC using federal loans, he said he wants to make sure every student knows their options.
"What I'm most worried about is making sure that the loan servicers communicate with our students in a clear and timely way," said Verduzco.
He said students might be at a different financial standpoint than when they first got loans taken out.
"Just because they were holding their end of the bargain, before the pandemic, doesn't necessarily mean that they're ready to begin repayment," said Verduzco.
If your loan provider hasn't reached out to you yet, Verduzco said you should reach out to them, especially if you have Federal Family Education, Perkins, or private loans.
When graduates are not able to pay back their loans, for whatever reason, it affects the school's default rate.
Verduzco said the higher the rate, the less financial help students can get in the future.
People can access their loan records and options online. To get in contact with Verduzco for additional questions or advice click here.