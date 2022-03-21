U.S. -
The Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) offers loan forgiveness for people who work for a federal, state, local or tribal government or a not-for-profit organization.
Qualifying debtors can have their loans forgiven after 120 monthly payments have been made while working full-time for a qualified employer.
Qualifications include:
- Employed by U.S. federal (including military), state, local or tribal government or a not-for-profit organization
- Full-time employment status
- Direct loans (or other federal loans consolidated into a Direct loan)
- 120 qualifying payments made
Generally, qualifications also require that repayment is done through an income-driven repayment plan. Through the PSLF waiver, the requirement has been waived through this October.
Each year, or when you change employers, submit a Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Temporary Expanded PSLF Certification and Application form. The information provided is used to track qualifying payments.
Payments suspended through COVID-19 will not count against qualifying payments. Instead, debtors will receive credit through the suspension as though they paid through a qualifying plan.
Upon meeting all qualifications, the remainder of student loan balances may be forgiven.
