OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for the illegal sale of high-capacity magazines.
The lawsuit alleges that the gun shop illegally sold high-capacity magazines despite a ban on them in Washington.
Attorney General Ferguson is also seeking an injunction to block the further sale of high-capacity magazines.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, the lawsuit follows a statewide sweep of 25 gun dealers across the state.
As part of the investigation, undercover investigators attempted to purchase illegal high-capacity magazines. Only two gun dealers didn't comply with the state ban on the sales.
Investigators visited Federal Way Discount Guns four times and bought 8 high-capacity magazines.
Attorney General Ferguson's lawsuit asserts that Federal Way Discount Guns violated the Consumer Protection Act when it sold the magazines, because it knew the sales were illegal.
The lawsuit asks the court to:
Permanently block the store from selling high-capacity magazines.
Require the store to destroy its high-capacity magazine inventory or return it to the manufacturer.
Forfeit all profits from unlawful sales of high-capacity magazines.
Pay penalties of up to $7,500 per violation.
