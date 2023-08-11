PASCO, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) will host Felines and Firefighters, an adoption event on Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter.
The Pasco Fire Department will join in the adoption event, which is part of Operation Best Friend, a partnership between the TCAS and Windermere Group One.
"This collaboration between TCAS, Windermere Group One, and the Pasco Fire Department highlights the community spirit that makes the Tri-Cities such a special place," said Ben Zigan, TCAS Manager. "We hope many community members will come out to support this important cause and possibly find a new companion."
Firefighters and vendors will be at the shelter on August 18 and pets will be available for adoption according to the shelter.
More information about the Felines and Firefighters event and how to adopt a pet is available through the TCAS.
