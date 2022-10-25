YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court.
According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health.
The suspect underwent a "competency restoration," but it's unlikely he'll be able to restore it a reasonable time.
The suspect was charged with 1st degree assault x2, 1st degree robbery and attempting to elude.
The court orders the case to be dismissed without prejudice. The suspect must stay at a state hospital for 72 hours, which he is in at the time.
