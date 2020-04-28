PASCO, WA - FELONY FIREARMS ARREST: On Saturday evening at about 5:20 PM, Officer Jeremy Pellicer was in a residential neighborhood near 10th/ A Streets in response to an ongoing complaint of a male harassing a resident there in violation of an existing no-contact order. Suddenly, a car swooped by him driven by a guy who matched the description, dodged into the alley behind the victim’s house, and abruptly stopped.
Police work is all about making reasonable decisions based on the limited info you have at the time. Officer Pellicer detained the man and got backup over there. Stuff that looked like meth in a baggie was seen on the car seat the guy just left. Turned out, he was not the guy doing the harassing, but he was arrested for possession of meth, then he was ID’ed and found to have a DOC warrant.
Inosensio Buenaventura, DOB 022793 of Pasco, was booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for possession of meth.
The car was impounded as evidence and a search warrant was issued by a local judge. During the search, a pistol was located. Officers recontacted the judge and asked to amend the warrant to allow taking the pistol; the judge agreed. It would be a felony for Buenaventura to possess a firearm. And, the stuff that looked like meth tested presumptively positive for meth.
The additional investigative hold for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree was added to Buenaventura’s booking. The combination of felony drugs and firearms may make the case eligible for federal prosecution; we’ll check into that.
Anyone with additional info about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Pellicer at pellicerj@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-11446 Meth Possession/ Weapons.