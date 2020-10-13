MARROW COUNTY, OR - At 9:10pm on Saturday October 10th, Deputy Dalton Garcia and Reserve Deputy Steve Larsen were dispatched to a house fire on Crooked Road in Irrigon.
A resident who had been away from the home and returned, reported the house was not on fire 15 minutes ago. The house interior was fully engulfed in minutes and a female was seen walking away from the burning house. The investigation is on-going.
47-year-old Diane Rochelle Berecz of Irrigon was arrested and charged with Arson I, Assault of a Police Officer (X2) and Resisting Arrest. She was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with a bail of $275,000.
Irrigon Fire, Irrigon Ambulance, Boardman Fire, and Umatilla Fire all responded to the fire.