Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 55 TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON, SIMCOE HIGHLANDS, FOOTHILLS OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON, KITTITAS VALLEY, YAKIMA VALLEY AND EAST SLOPES OF THE WASHINGTON CASCADES. IN OREGON, FOOTHILLS OF THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS OF OREGON, LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF OREGON, NORTH CENTRAL OREGON AND FOOTHILLS OF THE SOUTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS OF OREGON. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES LIMBS AND POWER LINES. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&