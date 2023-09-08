PROSSER, Wash.- The Princess Theatre is putting on a production of August Wilson's Tony Award winning play "Fences" for two weekends on September 8,9,10, 15 and 16.
Set in Pittsburgh "Fences" centers around Troy, a former Negro League baseball player as he navigates family situations with his wife Rose and son Cory, and confronts the social and cultural dynamics of 1950's era America.
Performances on September 8,9, 15 and 16 are at 7:30 p.m. The matinee on September 10 is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Princess Theatre.
In addition to the stage play, The Princess Theatre's production of "Fences" will also include artwork in the green room by Felicia Follum and Drinks and Dialogue with the directors.
The Princess Theatre is located at 1228 Meade Ave. in Prosser.
Due to adult language, situation and racial slurs "Fences" is recommended for ages 13 and older.
