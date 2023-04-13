ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Jonathon Rivera-Venegas has been sentenced to 11 years of federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced the 21-year-old out of Ellensburg to five years of supervised release after his time in prison.
Rivera-Venegas has been selling counterfeit medicine containing fentanyl since at least June of 2021. In August of the same year, 21-year-old and 16-year-old males died in a nine day span as a result of fentanyl poisoning from pills Rivera-Venegas had distributed.
The suspect fled the state and was found in Hawaii where law enforcement returned him to the Eastern District of Washington.
"Mr. Rivera-Venegas knew these drugs were deadly and yet continued to distribute fentanyl in our communities," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. "Two families are devastated as a result of Rivera-Venegas’s crimes. Our community is safer and stronger today as a result of the incredible work of several law enforcement agencies, who came together to investigate and prosecute this tragic case.”
The case was investigated by multiple agencies including the DEA, Ellensburg Police Department, Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Washington State Patrol.
"We realize this conviction will not lesson the pain felt by our community and the families of those we lost," said EPD Chief, Ken Wade. "I want to thank our federal partners for their assistance in bringing Rivera-Venegas back to Washington and holding him accountable for his actions that led to these tragedies."
