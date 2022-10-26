SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man from Cusick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
The 23-year-old, Antoinne James Holmes, pleaded guilty on April 7. He was also sentenced to 151 months for related crimes in Idaho; the sentences will be served concurrently, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Court documents say Holmes and a co-defendant were fentanyl distributors in Eastern Washington and Idaho. Law enforcement found Holmes with fentanyl-laced pills and guns on May 14, 2020 and November 16, 2020. On the second instance, the two defendants were found to have used fentanyl while around a five-month-old baby, according to the press release. The infant overdosed on fentanyl, but survived.
On August 28, 2020, Holmes distributed fentanyl to a 16-year-old in Idaho, who then died of an overdose, according to the DOJ. This led to the 151-month sentence out of the District of Idaho. Holmes was also found to be the distributor for a man in Newport who also died of fentanyl overdose. These cases lead the DOJ to conclude Holmes’ drug trafficking directly impacted many lives in both Idaho and Eastern Washington.
“Unfortunately, this is another tragic example that One Pill Can Kill,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge at the DEA Seattle Field Division Jacob Galvan. “We will continue to work with all our state, local, and federal partners to hold accountable individuals like Mr. Holmes and ensure we keep our communities safe and healthy.”
Following Holmes’ 14 years in prison, he must serve five years of supervised release and pay restitution.
