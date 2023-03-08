NACHES, Wash- Residents of Naches have new potential for high-speed internet from Ziply Fiber. The new service provides homes with speeds that Ziply says is on par with, if not better than most metropolitan areas.
The service was made available at the beginning of March and multiple residents have already reported impressive speeds compared to their previous internet providers. Some of the residents have even convinced those who previously didn't have internet service to sign up.
Ziply's CEO Harold Zeitz says quality internet in rural areas is a necessity in 2023.
"We live in such a connected world, and all of that content all of that information comes to you via the internet," said Zeitz. "So for businesses and consumers, we want to bring the best, and fastest internet."
Ziply has focused it's efforts on small, rural communities as they approach 100 markets of service.
"You don't have to live in a big city to get the best internet," said Zeitz. "It was time for Naches, for us to build fiber there."
The service is currently available to areas around Naches Avenue and Second Street, but there are plans to set most of the town up with fiber internet in the near future.
