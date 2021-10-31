RICHLAND, WA - A traditional paint ball field wanted to take their haunting this halloween to the next level.
A haunted open field over 43 acres that is defiantly not intended for the weak.
"Like serial killers workshop, we go through when hell freezes over and carry on to Klondike bar, go to a dark room and end up in the light room" said Tim Osborn, owner of Red Dot Paintball.
Incorporating their traditional paint ball throughout the year, half way through the haunt you get to shoot zombies with neon paint balls.
"You get on a wagon we pull you around, we like to call it a hay ride on steroids" said Osborn.
If someone is looking to see their favorite horror characters, they probably have it.
"Everything from traditional characters like Freddy Krueger to killer clowns, there maybe the odd chainsaw" said Osborn.
Field of screams strongly recommends that anyone who participates in their haunt be over the age of 12.
"It's intended to scare you" said Osborn. "So you probably won't be expecting it and next thing you know you'll be screaming."
They say that the entire haunt area is designed to turn back to their normal paint ball field after halloween.
"Everything we do has to tie into how we can easily and quickly turn that back into a playing field" said Osborn.