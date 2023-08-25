PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fiery Foods Festival will take place in Pasco on September 9.
Vendors will serve unique food and spices during the event.
Local celebrities will participate in the pepper-eating contest. Attendees are also encouraged to enter.
Live music and salsa dancing will be featured activities during the festival.
The fiery festival will be held at Peanuts Park in Pasco Washington from 9:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. On Saturday, September 9.
Fiery Food Festival is a free family event.
For more information visit the event page or website.
