TRI-CITIES, Wash.- All three Fiesta Mexican Restaurants in the Tri-Cities are teaming up to donate money to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on four dates this summer.
15% of sales on June 6, July 4, August 1 and September 5 will be donated to Make-A-Wish before donating the sum at the 2023 Corvettes on the Columbia event.
The owner of the restaurant is asking the community to help in donating to make a difference in the lives of local children.
Donations will be accepted at the Gage Boulevard, Road 68 and Queensgate Drive locations.
