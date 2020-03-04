PASCO, Wash. - The annual Taco Crawl is returning to downtown Pasco for its fifth year.
Taco trucks and Mexican restaurants will be participating in the event, which supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Customers, called "Taco Crawlers," can purchase booklets for $20 until early April, after which the price will raise to $25. The booklets will have vouchers good for one taco from each of the 20 participating businesses, valid from April 17 through May 2.
Taco Crawlers can also vote for this year's "Best Taco in Pasco," until May 1. The winner will be announced at the Downtown Pasco Development Authority's Cinco de Mayo Festival on May 2.
In previous years, more than 3,000 Taco Crawlers devoured more than 35,000 tacos. This equated to more than $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
"The Taco Crawl Community is excited for our fifth year of eating tacos for a cause. We can't wait to see our fellow Taco Crawlers take over downtown again," Mistress of Tacos Emily Maloney said.
