Fight leads to house fire, leaving one man injured and a family displaced

PASCO, WA - Firefighters believe a fight at a house in Pasco lead to a fire Saturday night.

The Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the area of W. Opal St. in Pasco.

Three adults and three kids were inside the house at the time of the fire. One man got hurt and taken to a local hospital.

According to reports, just before the fire started there was a fight. Firefighters say it's possible one of the men involved started the fire.

The majority of the fire burned in the attic of the house. The family of six has been displaced because of the damage.

This incident is still under investigation.