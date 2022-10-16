Filipino American Community celebrates 70 years of Filipino Community Hall in Wapato.

WAPATO, Wash. - Representative Dan Newhouse attended the 70th anniversary celebration for the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato this week.
Many members of the Filipino American community came out to celebrate the center's cultural significance in the Yakima Valley.
The community hall has been a place where people of Filipino-American decent in the valley decent could join together for celebrations, events and more.
The building was completed sometime in the 1950s and was seen as a safe haven from the violence the Filipino community faced at the time.
Rep. Newhouse said his attendance was a big learning opportunity for him.
"They have a long history here, very important history," he said. "They're upstanding members of our community and this is a great opportunity to honor them, learn more about their customs and traditions."
