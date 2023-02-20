YAKIMA, Wash. - The Under the Valley Film Festival will provide local filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work to other artists, but the festival's organizers don't want their efforts to end at the festival.
"We wanted to be able to create opportunities that deal with education, enlightenment, and empowerment for student filmmakers, aspiring filmmakers and also a place of network for established creatives to be able to come together and culminate a new environment," said Co-Director Mike Mitchell.
The directors want the festival to give an opportunity for artists to network and find like-minded filmmakers they can collaborate with and get feedback from.
This year's event is the first for the Under the Valley name, and Mitchell says it's the only one within the Yakima Valley. He also adds that there is a need for opportunities like this for local artists.
"We need venues to showcase the works that locals are making, and not to just show it to, you know, local people, but be able to broadcast it to where they're from and just all over the world so they can say 'hey I have a voice, I have a way to get out here,'" said Mitchell.
The co-director Mitchell has experience in all aspects of media, including audio and video technician, blogger and photographer. He wants to share his experience to help break the stereotype of "starving, struggling artists."
"If you can learn to monetize, if you can learn the industry, how to network, what you need to make it and progress, then a lot of things changes," said Mitchell. "We want to help provide that."
In the future, Under the Valley hopes to implement workshops and public discourse similar to Ted Talks to further help Yakima Valley filmmakers.
The festival will take place on February 25 at the Seasons Performance Hall, showcasing 19 films created by local artists.
