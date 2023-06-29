More than 10% of American households—or nearly 14 million people—struggle with getting the food they need to live a healthy life, according to the most recent data from the Department of Agriculture.

Food insecurity, defined as not having access by all people in a household at all times to adequate, nutritious food, often reflects broader economic trends like recession and inflation. Roughly 5 million Americans experience "very low food security," or limited access to food so severe that their consumption habits are changed, resulting often in smaller or missed meals.

Food insecurity hit an all-time high in the U.S. during the Great Recession. More than 50 million Americans lived in households that struggled with getting enough to eat at some point in 2009, including 17 million children. COVID-19 also drove up rates of food insecurity nationwide due to layoffs, social distancing measures, supply-chain-driven food shortages, and school closures. In the six months following the start of the pandemic in the U.S., Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, enrollment increased by nearly 5 million.

When looking at the larger trend, however, in conjunction with increased federal spending on programs, including SNAP; the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC; and the National School Lunch Program, food insecurity has been steadily decreasing nationwide, on average.

Food insecurity rates vary from state to state due to different population characteristics and state-level policies. For example, not every state requires schools to participate in the NSLP. Several states, like Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Alabama, which do not require NSLP participation, have some of the highest numbers of eligible recipients. Regionally, food insecurity is more prevalent in the South.

Foothold Technology analyzed data from the USDA's Economic Research Institute tracking food insecurity around the country. Data is compiled by the USDA from the annual Current Population Survey Food Security Supplement; it includes all 50 states and Washington D.C.