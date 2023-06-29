OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. department is Social and Health Services' announced open applications for the fourth and final round of COVID-19 relief funding.
There are two P-EBT benefit programs to assist families this summer.
The P-EBT for children under 6 program will be distributed beginning June 30th through the summer. Qualifying children under the age of 6 that already lives in a household receiving Basic Food Benefits can receive $43 each month of the summer.
The Summer 2023 P-EBT program will be distributed July 10th through the summer. Qualifying school age children k-12 will receive a one time sum of $120 per child that is currently enrolled in Washington State public K-12 education.
Families can also sign up for text message alerts about the status of their child's P-EBT by going online and filling out a simple verification form.
For more information go online or call the P-EBT contact center at 833–518–0282.
And for families looking for summer meal sites information can be found online or by calling 866–348–6479. Or texting "Food" to 304-304.
