WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The current principal of Green Park Elementary in Walla Walla is retiring at the end of school year and a new principal will start on July 1. Walla Walla Public Schools announced two finalists for the positions.
Finalists are Cesar Hernandez and Amy Ford. Parents, staff, community members and students are encouraged to meet the candidates on Monday, May 23 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The meet and greet will be at Green Park Library. If you attend you will be asked to fill out candidate feedback cards.
Hernandez is the assistant principal at Green Park Elementary. He is from Walla Walla. He has an associate's of Art from Walla Walla Community College and a Bachelor's from Washington State University. Hernandez earned his Masters of Education from Eastern Washington University. He has worked for Walla Walla Public Schools for 10 years with two years in his current position.
“In my two years working at Green Park, I can say that my passion is truly centered around working with the students, staff and parents and being at a dual language school in the district,” said Hernandez. “As principal at Green Park, I will continue to build on the effective work that I’ve been a part of in previous years and work with the staff as we strive to improve and continue to keep Green Park a safe learning community for all students and staff.”
Ford is the Director of Walla Walla Online. Ford started working at Walla Walla Public Schools 19 years ago as a teacher at Berney Elementary. She relocated to Edison Elementary and taught 4th grade and was the LAP/Title Assessment Specialist.
Ford earned her undergraduate degree in Communications at Portland State University and then got her Masters. She is currently enrolled in the Principal Certification Program through Eastern Washington.
“If given the opportunity, I would help Green Park Elementary reach its fullest potential as a place of warmth and joy for its students and faculty,” said Ford. “I would aim to lead by example, and I am confident that my combination of professional experience and genuine passion for the elementary system is exactly what Green Park Elementary needs as the school enters a new chapter of leadership.”
