WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Financial aid outreach specialists will provide information and support in completing both the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA).
These specialists meet with students in the high schools through scheduled appointments and other activities.
Five community colleges received funding for this pilot project through Washington House Bill 1835. Including Walla Walla Community College.
According to a Walla Walla Community College press release, the bill directs Washington’s State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) to generate and promote student financial aid initiatives that increase the number of people who complete the FAFSA and attain a college credential.
Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) was selected to provide this service in Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, and Walla Walla counties.
Marisol Luengas-Maya and Natalia Nikolaeva will serve as financial aid outreach specialists in the high schools throughout these counties. They can be contacted at marisol.luengasmaya@wwcc.edu. or natalia.nikolaeva@wwcc.edu.
The FAFSA and WASFA are critical resources for any student wishing to continue their education past high school. Through these applications, college students are awarded various forms of financial aid-many of which don't require repayment, according to today's press release.
The financial aid outreach specialists are available to assist regardless of the college or university a student plans to attend. This service is free for all participants
