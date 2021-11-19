YAKIMA, WA - The CDC says everyone 18 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
If you got either Pfizer or Moderna, you can get a booster dose 6 months after you're fully vaccinated.
If you got Johnson & Johnson, You can get a booster dose 2 months after you're fully vaccinated.
"If you're eligible, defiantly get that booster because we defiantly want to continue to boost our bodies immune system immune response because there is data that is showing that vaccine effectiveness may wane over time" said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, Communications Specialist at The Yakima Health District.
Experts say after 6 months, the vaccine is not as effective as it was when a person first got it; so by getting a booster shot, it will help bring that immunity back.
"While we are seeing these break through cases it doesn't mean that the vaccine is not working" said Badillo-Sanchez. "They are still highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death and they're remarkably effective in doing that."
Even though a small percentage of fully vaccinated people have experienced break through cases, the Health District shows that these individuals have experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms compared to someone who is not fully vaccinated.
"With gatherings approaching this fall and winter thanksgiving, Christmas and new years it's a great opportunity to get vaccinated so it's never too late" said Badillo-Sanchez.
Find out if you're eligible on the Yakima County Website.