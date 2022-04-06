YAKIMA VALLEY - Finding a primary care provider in the Yakima Valley can be difficult for some people. Throughout the pandemic, it only got harder when some clinics stopped accepting new patients.
Vice President of the Physician Executive Medical Group, Dr. Tanny Davenport, said there are options for people, but sometimes it takes patience.
"We've got a lot of great primary providers here but often times it can take some time to find one," Dr. Davenport said.
Yakima Native Andrea Gonzalez-Stone said she hasn't been able to find a primary doctor in the last 15 years.
"Doctors that are recommended are full and I've been put on the waiting list multiple times," Gonzalez-Stone said.
Part of the problem is finding a clinic that will take her insurance.
"I call every six or seven months just to see if they're taking my insurance," Gonzalez-Stone said.
Gonzalez-Stone said some of her friends have resorted to seeing doctors in Tri-cities or Seattle because they can't find appointments in the valley.
"Its a luxury for them to take the day off to be able to head out of town, that's not something everyone can afford," Gonzalez-Stone said.
Today, I called several clinics in the valley and found that four of the Yakima Valley Memorial Clinics are taking new patients, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, The Toppenish and Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinics and the Astria Clinic are all accepting new patients. However, some aren't booking appointments until July. The soonest available is in two weeks.
Dr. Davenport said it's important for people to see a doctor regularly so they can keep their health in check. During the pandemic, a lot of people either avoided doing so or couldn't.
"We are seeing a lot of people in the hospital and many times its not covid related, it's because they've delayed care for other normal chronic issues that have now become something that's acute," Dr. Davenport said.
If you are trying to find a regular doctor, Dr. Davenport recommends calling different places or visiting a same day access clinic if you can.
Some organizations, also give you the option to fill out your information out online and they'll match you with a primary care provider that's accepting new patients and will take your insurance.
