Finley cat owner speaks out after cat gets 'sliced'

KENNEWICK, WA - Detectives are looking for witnesses and surveillance in the case of nine cat killings spanning from Kennewick to Richland. One cat owner is speaking out after their cat escaped and survived an attack in Finley.

The latest body discovered the weekend of June 27 on the Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland. One cat owner says someone tried to attack their cat the same week in Finley.

Lisa Swanberg, the owner of 10-year-old Kobe, said he was sliced before escaping.

"He was sliced all the way across his belly to his rear left leg...I couldn't understand I just wish that I could've been the one that it happened to rather than him... I just felt so bad," Swanberg said.

She said two weeks ago she let her cat outside to roam in the yard but fell asleep before bringing him in. When she woke up, he was gone.

"I thought oh gosh I didn't let Kobe in, so I ran to the door and called for him and he didn't come in, so I knew something wasn't right," Swanberg said.

Swanberg offered a $100 award to her neighbors to help find him. After three days her neighbor spotted Kobe in a tree, injured.

She took him to Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency in Pasco where veterinarians told Swanberg she needed to call the police immediately.

"The slice was a definite, purposely done cut with some sharp object like a knife or a scalpel. They said it had clean edges," Swanberg said.

Kennewick Police Department confirmed Kobe's cuts matched the ones found on other cats that have been killed in a string of cat mutilations around the Tri-Cities.

"Hearing about it is hard enough, and knowing about it but seeing that on my cat, it's horrific... it's horrible," Swanberg said.

Kobe is now recovering at home. Swanberg's advice to other pet owners is to keep your pets indoors and not let them go outside without watching them.

"If they do let them out, don't let them out of their sight because I never thought that it would happen out here," Swanberg said.

The bodies have been found intermittently over the last six weeks in these locations:

Kennewick:

- 900 block N. Kellogg Street

- 900 block S. Auburn Street

- 4000 block S. Anderson Street

- 1000 block N. Pittsburgh Street

- 1100 West Park Hills Drive

- 10th and South Reed

- 17th and South Kellogg

Richland: (reported by RPD July 8)

- Leslie Grove Park (June 9)

- Columbia Point Golf Course ( June 27)

If neighbors in these areas have surveillance photos and/or videos of anything suspicious they are asked to turn it in to police. KPD says that could be anything from someone chasing cats to possible traps set up that could be in use to catch the cats.

Kennewick Police Department says in each case it appears the cats had been killed elsewhere and then left where they were found.

NBC Right Now has reached out to Pasco Police who report that they have not had any activity in their neighborhoods.