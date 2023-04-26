FINLEY, Wash.- The public is invited to the Finley FFA Chapter's Close-Out Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the River View High School greenhouse.
“Our plant science students and FFA members have been working hard all year to cultivate these plants and we’re excited to be able to offer them to the community at great prices,” said Jennifer Yochum, Finley FFA Advisor. “
Plants, fruits and vegetables, hanging baskets and more will be available for purchase.
The annual sale is an opportunity for the community to support Finley's FFA program. Proceeds from the plant sale help with fees, travel costs and the FFA building at River View according to today's press release.
