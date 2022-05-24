Finley FFA students build bunk beds for local foster siblings

FINLEY, Wash. —
The Future Farmers of America (FFA) Finley chapter is working to keep local foster siblings together by building bunk beds to donate to nonprofit Mo’s Place. The project is possible through the National FFA Living to Serve Grant, through which the Finley FFA was funded $800.
Keeping siblings together is a common struggle in the foster care community, as many homes have limited space, and often only single twin beds. Students in the Finley FFA learned through Mo’s Place that bunk beds can help to alleviate this issue.
“We are so beyond grateful for these bunk bed donations,” said Stephynie Gordon, cofounder of Mo’s Place. “Another set of bunk beds is another set of siblings together or another kiddo in a home that fits their needs.”
The FFA students used the River View High School CTE shop throughout May to build the bunk beds. They were instructed by Chapter Advisor Ronnie Bush. The beds will be delivered early in June.
