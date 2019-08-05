FINLEY, WA - Police are investigating a case of animal neglect in Benton County.

A ranch in Finley along Sloan Road is littered with animal carcasses and bones.

A woman close to the situation called NBC Right Now saying nearly 50 horses were being severely neglected. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she had called the Benton County Sheriff's Office to report the neglect in the past, but deputies have never come out, according to her.

NBC Right Now reached out to BCSO to see if a case had been reported near Sloan Road. The department had no documentation of an animal abuse case in that proximity, but Deputy Mathew Clarke did say that, typically, if an animal abuse case is called in they will go out to do a welfare check.

In Benton County, animal control only takes care of dogs. The humane society only takes care of small animals. In a case like this, the Sheriff's Office is the only place people can turn to. This anonymous woman who reached out to NBC Right Now says she is at her wit's end trying to find someone to help.

NBC Right Now went out to the property to see the allegations of animal abuse. The property where these horses roam free is more than 83 acres. The graphic video above shows fields of dead horses, left for coyotes to come eat the remains. Another horse had reportedly been left out during late winter snow storms to rot.

Out of the dozens of horses roaming, one is locked up. That single horse with a gash on its left leg that has received no treatment. There are fields surrounded by old, rotten barbed wire on the fence lines. The woman says small mud puddles are the horse's water source.

She says the horses roam the property freely and are never locked up. The sheriff's office says because of this they are considered wild horses, even though they are on someone's private property.

Today the sheriff's office is planning to do a welfare check, according to the woman NBC Right Now spoke with.

BCSO has told NBC Right Now that if animal abuse is found they will do another checkup in a few days to see if any improvements to the horses' conditions have been made. If not, then a case may be filed in court.